Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $84.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.