Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells 90,600 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,189.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.
ULCC opened at $9.14 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
