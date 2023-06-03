Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $436,600.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,661 shares in the company, valued at $44,066,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $428,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $268,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

