Insider Buying: Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Buys $295,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Odell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

