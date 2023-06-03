Insider Buying: Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Buys $295,300.00 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Odell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.