Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 3,692 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $350,444.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,683 shares in the company, valued at $37,463,310.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68.

On Friday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69.

On Monday, March 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $497,800.68.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $494,197.66.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $100.73 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

