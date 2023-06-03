BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $881,074.24 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 361,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $881,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,686,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,556,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 749,909 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,814,779.78.

On Friday, May 19th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 148,229 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $358,714.18.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,252,677 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $3,044,005.11.

On Monday, May 15th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,939,414 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $4,809,746.72.

On Friday, May 12th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 618,067 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $1,501,902.81.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $4,267,773.16.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $288.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.78. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 80.28% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

