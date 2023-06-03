CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard Sells 17,000 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

