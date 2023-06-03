Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,589,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.40 million, a P/E ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.