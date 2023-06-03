StockNews.com Lowers Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $14.61 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.50.
About Gencor Industries
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.