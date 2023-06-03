StockNews.com Lowers Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $14.61 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.50.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

