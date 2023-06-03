SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of LEDS opened at $2.64 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.