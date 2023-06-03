SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS opened at $2.64 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

