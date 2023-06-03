Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE IR opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

