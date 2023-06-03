Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 3,766.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

