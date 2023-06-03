Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.