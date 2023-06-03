DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of ($1.30) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.