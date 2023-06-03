Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

