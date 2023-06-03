voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Stock Up 2.6 %
voxeljet stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.
