Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.