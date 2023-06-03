The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
