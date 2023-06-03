OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

