OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Trading Down 2.6 %
OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
