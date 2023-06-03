Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

SFST has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $165,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,071 shares of company stock worth $354,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

