Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
