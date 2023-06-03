Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.