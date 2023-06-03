Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.07 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.