Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.