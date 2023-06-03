Barclays Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

