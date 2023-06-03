Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.40.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.