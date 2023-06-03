IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

