IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.