StockNews.com Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,044 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

