Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

