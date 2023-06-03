Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

