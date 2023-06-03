First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

