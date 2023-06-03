Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 2.6 %

EFOI stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

