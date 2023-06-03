Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 2.6 %
EFOI stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
