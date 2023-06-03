Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

