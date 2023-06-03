CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $498,714.08 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CBRE Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
