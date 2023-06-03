Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $529,857.75 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $529,857.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.51 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

