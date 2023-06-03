Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 9,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,032.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $70.64 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

