Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells 59,240 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $638,014.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,079,845.72.

On Friday, May 26th, Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Brian Herb sold 2,321 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $24,370.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,939,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,592,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.