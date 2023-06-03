Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.93 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.