UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $626,000.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,794,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.