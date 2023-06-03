JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Neutral

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.83 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

