Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.27.

KB Home Stock Up 4.2 %

KBH opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

