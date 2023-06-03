Gartner (NYSE:IT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $359.13.

NYSE IT opened at $345.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.20. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

