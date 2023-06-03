NVR (NYSE:NVR) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,711.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,700.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,202.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.