Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
INmune Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INMB opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.93.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 10,816.06%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INmune Bio (INMB)
