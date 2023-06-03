Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.93.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 10,816.06%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

INmune Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

