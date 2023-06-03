Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Buys $717,378.80 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 61,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $717,378.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,849,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,855,046.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,712,096.24.

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.75 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

