Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

