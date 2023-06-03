Evercore ISI Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

NYSE:AAP opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

