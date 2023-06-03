Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAP. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.26.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.