Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $75.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

