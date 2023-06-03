Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DY opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

