D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.72.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.